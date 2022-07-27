Man charged for impersonating HERO operator in Acworth, police say

The Acworth Police Department said a man was arrested and charged for impersonating an officer and improperly using emergency lights.

Police said 33-year-old Kennesaw resident Jerardson Mackey was cited for unlawfully operating an emergency vehicle on July 20, then he turned himself in on charges of impersonating an officer on July 22.

Police said they stopped a Dodge Charger that used emergency lights while leaving a parking lot on Lake Acworth Drive.

Officers spoke to the driver, who they said was wearing a police-like uniform, duty belt and equipment. The driver showed a badge to police and said he was an "off-duty Hero Operator."

Investigators eventually gathered evidence for a warrant to arrest Mackey.

Police said Mackey was released on bond.