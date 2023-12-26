Man charged in Christmas Day shooting at Buckhead Village shops

article

A man spent Christmas Day in the Fulton County Jail after police say a fight escalated into gunfire in Buckhead.

Atlanta police tell FOX 5 that officers responded to the 200 block of Buckhead Avenue at the Buckhead Village shops at around 1 a.m. on Christmas Day after reports of shots fired.

At the scene, officers found several vehicles that had been shot up.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after two groups of men got into some sort of fight at the shops. Thankfully, no one was injured in the gunfire.

Officers arrested one suspect, identified as Marcus Williams, and charged him with reckless conduct and criminal damage to property in the second degree. He remains in the Fulton County Jail.

If you have any information about the shooting that could help investigators, call the Atlanta Police Department.