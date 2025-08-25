Forsyth County manhunt suspect caught

article

The man at the center of a Forsyth County manhunt was caught Monday evening, according to the sheriff's office.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Brendan Lombardi was taken into custody just two miles from a neighborhood where police began searching for him. The Sheriff said someone called in a tip about a suspicious person, and that helped deputies catch Lombardi.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook around 4 p.m. that deputies were searching for Lombardi following a domestic incident. The search centered around the Brandon Hall subdivision.

The department said it had extended its search area multiple times trying to find Lombardi.

The sheriff’s office has not released additional details about the domestic incident.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Deputies in Forsyth County are searching for a man after a domestic incident on Aug. 25, 2025. (FOX 5)

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw a home in the 400 block of Wembly Place with police vehicles and a crime scene van around it.

Forsyth County Schools said some buses in the area were delayed because of the manhunt, but no schools were on lockdown.