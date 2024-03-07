Expand / Collapse search
Man caught on video groping teen in Covington Walmart arrested, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Covington
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Source: Covington Police Department

COVINGTON, Ga. - A man who was captured on video groping a teenage girl at a local Walmart has been arrested, according to Covington police.

The incident happened on March 3 at a Walmart in Covington.

According to police, the man entered the store and approached the teen in the sports section. He then grabbed her chest, and then took off.

The man, who police have not yet identified, was arrested that morning.

Here is video released by police: