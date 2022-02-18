Police: Man caught on dashcam shooting vehicles in Dunwoody

article

Police have arrested a man accused of being caught on camera shooting multiple vehicles in Dunwoody.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Feb. 6, Dunwoody police were called to the 4800 block of Ashford Dunwoody Road after reports of property damage.

Officials say they arrived at the scene and found two vehicles damaged by gunfire.

Investigators found dash cam video of the shooting and, after an investigation, identified and arrested a man for the crime.

According to police, the person responsible has been identified 27-year-old Orson Smith of Ellenwood, Georgia.

Smith is charged with felony criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and reckless conduct.

Police say more warrants are pending.

