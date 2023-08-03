Man caught on camera exposing himself to woman at Gwinnett County apartment complex

The Gwinnett County Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly exposed himself to a woman returning home at the Elevate at Jackson Creek Apartments on July 23.

Police say the woman was walking to her apartment building around 2 a.m. when the man exposed himself to her. He then followed her, stopped at the bottom of the stairs of her building, exposed his genitals again and began masturbating. The incident was caught on camera by the victim.

The man is described as a light-skin Hispanic male. He was wearing a black hat with a dog on it and a light blue "Atletico Madrid" soccer jersey with "Plus 500" printed on the front and white and blue stipes on the sleeves and collar. He was also wearing blue jeans.

Two other women have reported similar incidents in recent days.

Roswell police are investigating a report of a sexual assault on a popular walking trail. In that case, a 19-year-old woman says she was walking on the Riverwalk Trail on Tuesday when a man came up behind her, said he had a gun, and forced her into the woods where he sexually assaulted her.

And last week, a jogger reported a man exposing himself to her while she was running on Park Drive near Virginia Highland Elementary School. The man was reportedly naked inside his car and pulled up beside her to ask where he could find a hospital.

If anyone has any information about his identity, contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.