Man caught on camera shooting at Carroll County deputies

The Brief Carroll County deputies arrested John McCormick, 66, after he opened fire on them with a shotgun during a domestic dispute. New video the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office released shows McCormick firing toward deputies who were standing behind their patrol cars at the home. Five cars were damaged but no one was hurt.



A SWAT team was called to the home of John McCormick after he opened fire on deputies who had responded to a call of a domestic dispute at his home, officials say.

What we know:

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says McCormick's wife had called 911 to report he had threatened her with a gun.

Ashley Hulsey, Carroll County director of communications, says the deputies had taken up a tactical position about 60 yards from the home because of the report of a gun involved in the domestic dispute. New video just released shows the deputies talking with McCormick from behind their cars. He then retreats back inside the home. The video then shows him opening fire on the deputies from the house. The sound of the patrol cars being struck by buckshot can be heard, but Hulsey says no deputies were hit.

Deputies called for a SWAT team to help take McCormick into custody. He eventually surrendered, and no further shots were fired.

What's next:

Deputies charged McCormick with five counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement and an additional count for his wife; five counts of interference with government property; and one count of making terroristic threats. He remains locked up in the Carroll County Jail.