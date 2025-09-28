Man on ATV shoots at two men, injuring them in Haralson County

The Brief The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched around 12:12 a.m. Sunday to Eaves Bridge Road and Garner Road. Deputies arrived to find two men injured. Both are in the hospital in critical condition. Deputies later found the suspect, Omar Braderick Bennett, 41, of Buchanan, parked on a side road near an ATV.



Two men are in critical condition after police say they were shot by a man on an ATV in Haralson County.

What we know:

The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched around 12:12 a.m. Sunday to Eaves Bridge Road and Garner Road, where they found Austin Glover unconscious with a gunshot wound to the neck and Cameron Callahan suffering from a head injury. Callahan was initially able to speak with deputies but began losing consciousness as first responders treated him.

Investigators said the victims had been riding in a pickup truck on dirt roads when a man on an ATV began chasing them and fired a shot. The men tried to hide in the woods before trying to leave the area, but deputies said the ATV driver blocked the road ahead and fired again, hitting the driver and forcing the truck off the road and into a tree.

Deputies later found the suspect, Omar Braderick Bennett, 41, of Buchanan, parked on a side road near an ATV. He surrendered, and deputies recovered the gun used in the shooting.

Dig deeper:

In an interview, officials said Bennett admitted to shooting at the victims, claiming he was upset about them "tearing up the roads" and believed the truck was stolen. Bennett said he first fired as they ran into the woods, took a photo of the vehicle to confirm his suspicion, and then blocked the road to prevent them from leaving. He told investigators he fired into the air, not at the truck. Deputies confirmed the truck belonged legally to Glover, one of the victims.

What's next:

Bennett has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and other offenses. The sheriff’s office said additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.