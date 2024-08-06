Man attacked, shot while walking on Boulevard, police say

article

Atlanta police are searching for a group of men believed to be connected with a shooting on Boulevard on Monday night.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near a Chevron gas station on the 300 block of the road.

Officers responding to the scene found a man who had been shot in the ankle.

Medics took the victim to a local hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The victim told officers that he was walking down the street when several men attacked and then shot him.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.