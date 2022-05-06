Expand / Collapse search
Man arrested after 2 killed in violent domestic dispute near Lawrenceville

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:57PM
Lawrenceville
Bernie Mack (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County have made an arrest after two people were killed during a violent domestic dispute at a Lawrenceville-area home on Thursday evening.

Bernie Mack, 61, of Lawrenceville, was charged with two counts each of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The home where a woman was killed during a violent domestic dispute in a Lawrenceville-area subdivision on May 5, 2022. (FOX 5)

Gwinnett County police said Mack was taken into custody around 6:10 p.m. shortly after officers arrived at a home along Harbor Bay Drive near Fort Martin Way in the Saint Martins Cove subdivision near Lawrenceville.

Investigators said a woman and her husband went to check on her mother after she failed to show up at their home. Inside, they found 61-year-old Bridget Mark dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The couple then left the home and encounter her stepfather, Bernie Mack, at the entrance to the subdivision. Police said the woman's husband, 36-year-old Jeremy Santos got out of the car and exchanged gunfire with Mack. Santos was killed in the gunfight.

Gwinnett County police investigate a double homicide following a violent domestic dispute in a Lawrenceville-area subdivision on May 5, 2022. (FOX 5)

Detectives believe Bernie and Bridget Mack got into an argument that led to the initial deadly shooting, but they have not established a specific motive.

Mack was booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Facility.