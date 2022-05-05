2 dead, 1 in custody after violent domestic dispute near Lawrenceville, police say

article

Two people were killed and one person was taken into custody after a violent domestic dispute at a Lawrenceville-area home on Thursday evening.

Officers responded to an aggravated domestic call around 6:10 p.m. at a home along Harbor Bay Drive near Fort Martin Way in the Saint Martins Cove subdivision near Lawrenceville.

Gwinnett County police investigate a double homicide following a violent domestic dispute in a Lawrenceville-area subdivision on May 5, 2022. (FOX 5)

Gwinnett County Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said officers found a woman dead inside the home. Down the road, police said officers found a man outside a car. He also was dead.

The 911 caller was able to give the description of a possible suspects. Police said they located that man near the scene and took him into custody.

The names of those involved have not been released.

No word on possible charges for the man who was taken into custody.

The investigation continues.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.