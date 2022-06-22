Man arrested after teens killed, wounded in shooting outside DeKalb Kroger

article

A 20-year-old man has turned himself into authorities on Monday in connection to the shooting that killed a 16-year-old and critically injured a 17-year-old.

DeAnthony Cullins was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, and pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. on June 12 outside a Kroger located at 4919 Flat Shoals Parkway in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Police said 16-year-old Dyshea Hall died and 17-year-old Javonte Wood was in critical condition.

A motive behind the shooting has not been released.

Cullins was being held at the DeKalb County Detention Center without bond as of Wednesday evening.