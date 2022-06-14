Police identify teens killed, wounded in shooting outside DeKalb Kroger

Police identified a 16-year-old killed and a 17-year-old in critical condition after a Sunday evening shooting outside a Kroger in DeKalb County.

Police said 16-year-old Dyshea Hall died and 17-year-old Javonte Wood was in critical condition after the shooting at around 7:35 p.m. on Sunday at 4919 Flat Shoals Parkway.

Atlanta police are asking for help identifying two suspects in the shooting.

Atlanta police released photo surveillance of two suspects who they say killed one person and left another in critical condition during a dispute. (Atlanta Police Department)

Police said the two suspects were in an argument with someone inside a vehicle before the shooting incident occurred, police say. Police said two people left in a white sedan going south on Flakes Mill Road.

White sedan Atlanta police say two alleged suspects used to flee the scene. (Atlanta Police Department)

The Atlanta Police Department released surveillance images of the two suspects on Monday morning.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-77-TIPS(8477).