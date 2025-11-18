Man arrested for shooting, killing cousin in Stone Mountain

article

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man accused of killing his cousin.

What we know:

Deputies, with help from the U.S. Marshals Southeast Fugitive Task Force, arrested Raphael Sims, 38, in Chamblee on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said Sims shot and killed his cousin, Geremy Sims, 25, on Nov. 3 in the 1400 block of North Hairston Road in Stone Mountain.

What we don't know:

Police said the motive for the shooting remains unknown.

What's next:

Raphael Sims is charged with malice murder and is being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond, according to officials.