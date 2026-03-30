Man arrested for posing as FBI agent in Cobb traffic stop

The Brief A 39-year-old man was arrested in Cobb County after allegedly posing as an FBI agent to pull over a woman driving home. The suspect, identified as Timothy Hayes, reportedly used a dark SUV with flashing lights to stop the victim on Lower Roswell Road. Hayes faces charges of impersonating a public officer and false imprisonment after the victim’s husband raised the alarm on social media.



A Cobb County woman’s commute home turned into a frightening roadside encounter when a man allegedly used fake police lights to stage an illegal traffic stop.

What we know:

Alondra Torres was traveling along Lower Roswell Road when a dark Suburban with flashing blue and white lights appeared behind her.

Thinking it was an undercover officer, she pulled into a residential neighborhood.

A man in a suit, identified by police as Timothy Hayes, approached her window and demanded her identification.

Suspicion grew when Hayes failed to produce any law enforcement credentials, instead allegedly flashing a standard Georgia driver's license.

When Torres pressed for proof, Hayes reportedly claimed to be an FBI agent, explaining that his status meant he didn't carry traditional badges.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified a specific motive for why Hayes allegedly targeted Torres or if there are other victims in the Cobb County area. It is also unclear where Hayes obtained the strobe equipment used to mimic a law enforcement vehicle.

What they're saying:

"I asked for his identification, and he pulls out his wallet and flashes me his Georgia license," Torres recalled.

She noted that Hayes appeared to be using a small LED remote to manually operate the lights in his SUV.

The encounter ended when Hayes realized Torres was on the phone with her husband, Brendan Williams.

Williams later posted the ordeal on the Nextdoor app to warn neighbors.

"The whole situation felt weird," Torres said. Williams believes the community attention from his post helped investigators track down Hayes.

What's next:

Timothy Hayes is now behind bars facing two serious charges: impersonating a public officer and false imprisonment. He was booked at the Cobb County Jail on March 20.

Investigators confirmed Hayes has no affiliation with the FBI or any local law enforcement agency.

Cobb County authorities are using this incident to remind drivers that if they are unsure about the legitimacy of a traffic stop, they should put on their hazards, drive to a well-lit public area, and call 911 to verify the officer's identity.