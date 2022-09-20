Man arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old boy at southeast Atlanta strip mall

article

Police say they have arrested the gunman who killed a teenager in front of a strip mall less than a month ago.

Cecil Adkison, 23, was taken into custody by the Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, was shot multiple times in the parking lot located in the 1000 block of Fayetteville Road in southeast Atlanta at around 6:20 p.m. on Aug. 24. Medics rushed him to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Adkison was charged with malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Investigators have not released a motive behind the deadly shooting.