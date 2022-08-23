14-year-old dead after shooting in southeast Atlanta, no arrests made

Police are investigating after a young teenager was shot to death near a busy southeast Atlanta intersection.

It happened around 6:22 p.m. at 1046 Fayetteville Road SE near Flat Shoals Road. Atlanta police say officers arrived to find a 14-year-old boy who had been shot several times.

The teen was rushed to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators are hoping one of the nearby businesses may have caught something on camera or that someone may have seen something.

The name of the boy has not been released.

A motive is still under investigation.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.