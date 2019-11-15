Man arrested in deadly armed robbery outside gas station

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly armed robbery in Douglas County earlier this week.

Freddy Pouerie, of Lithia Springs, is accused of shooting and killing Carl Rupnow in the 1800 block of Lee Road on Tuesday.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Rupnow was running his Community Coffee route at Pete's gas station when he was shot. Investigators believe Pouerie was trying to rob Rupnow before he allegedly shot him.

Pouerie was arrested Thursday night at his office after investigators identified him as the suspect.

The shooting caused a soft lockdown at two Douglas County schools on Tuesday morning.

