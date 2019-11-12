Man found shot to death in Douglas County gas station parking lot

Deputies in Douglas County are investigating a body found in a parking lot of a gas station on Tuesday.

Officials told FOX 5 that the man was found dead from a gunshot wound next to a coffee truck in the parking lot of Pete's gas station on the 1800 block of Lee Road.

The identity of the body has not been released, though police say the victim is a white man in his 40's.

The shooting caused a soft lockdown at two Douglas County schools on Tuesday morning. Around 12:30 p.m. the lockdown was lifted and operations resumed as normal.

Police have not released what led up to the shooting or whether a gunman is on the run.

The investigation is ongoing.