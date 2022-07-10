Man arrested in connection to SW Atlanta shooting

A man is in custody in connection to a shooting that injured one person in Atlanta's Pittsburgh neighborhood Saturday evening.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to 874 Smith Street SW where they say they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. That man told investigators he knew who shot him.

Police managed to locate the suspect, identified as 59-year-old Raymond North. When they arrested North, officers say they recovered a firearm in his possession. He has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

North was taken to the Fulton County Jail without incident.

