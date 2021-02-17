Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
3
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Fannin County, Union County, Towns County, Lumpkin County, White County, Clay County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County

Man arrested in connection to death to 6-month-old girl

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Demarcus Dobbs (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said officers have arrested a man for murder after the death of a 6-month-old girl.

Officers were responded to a report of a child not breathing at an apartment in the 600 block of Boulevard NE around 3:11 p.m. on Monday. Grady EMS and Atlanta Fire Rescue were on the scene rendering aid to the child who was later rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding.

The infant girl later, identified by police as Malika Westbrooks, died.

After interviewing the stepfather and mother, police arrested and charged 22-year-old Demarcus Dobbs for murder in the second degree and two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree. He was booked into the Fulton County jail.

Details surrounding the charges have not been released.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.