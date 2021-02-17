Man arrested in connection to death to 6-month-old girl

article

Atlanta police said officers have arrested a man for murder after the death of a 6-month-old girl.

Officers were responded to a report of a child not breathing at an apartment in the 600 block of Boulevard NE around 3:11 p.m. on Monday. Grady EMS and Atlanta Fire Rescue were on the scene rendering aid to the child who was later rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding.

The infant girl later, identified by police as Malika Westbrooks, died.

After interviewing the stepfather and mother, police arrested and charged 22-year-old Demarcus Dobbs for murder in the second degree and two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree. He was booked into the Fulton County jail.

Details surrounding the charges have not been released.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.