Man arrested in connection to death of 20-year-old Forest Park man on Thanksgiving

Deputies in Clayton County have captured the man, police said, is wanted for gunning down a 20-year-old man on Thanksgiving evening in Forest Park.

Jalen Leverette gave himself up to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Fugitive Squad at a location in Cobb County. He was booked into the Clayton County Jail on murder, aggravated assault, and kidnapping.

Police believe Leverette is connected to the death of 20-year-old Jason Martin, who was collapsed near the intersection of Madison Street and Lee Circle in Forest Park. He was driven by a family friend to Southern Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe Leverette and Martin knew each other, but have not released a motive for the murder.

