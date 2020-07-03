Man arrested in connection to Clayton County murder

A suspect was arrested and charged in connection to a June double shooting the left one person dead, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday.

Willie Reeves (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities identified the suspect as Willie Reeves.

The shooting happening the evening of June 8, outside a home on Chaseland Court in Clayton County.

Clayton County police officers found one person suffering from several gunshot wounds and lying in the front yard.

Police said the victim died on the scene. A second person was also shot.

The second victim told police he and the person who was deceased, were trying to buy marijuana from Reeves. However, instead of selling the two victims marijuana, Reeves robbed and shot the victims, investigators said.

Police in Clayton County investigates a double shooting on June 8 2020. (FOX 5)

A witness told FOX 5 News he was in his backyard and heard the gunfire, then he heard his name call out for him.

He ran over and saw two men with gunshot wounds. He said he stayed with his neighbor until police arrived, he tried to help the other man but said he knew there was nothing he could do for him.

Reeves was taken into custody without incident.

