Man arrested for theft and elder abuse in Haralson County after complaint filed by family

A Bremen man was arrested Feb. 20 by the Haralson County Sheriff's Office and is facing charges related to theft and elder abuse.

According to HCSO, the family in the case was able to provide financial and other records to show a pattern of behavior by the suspect. The extensive documentation showed credit cards being opened and purchases being made in the victim’s name without the consent of the victim’s power of attorney.

"The family’s willingness to carefully collect so much documentation is the real difference in this case," states Sheriff Stacy Williams. "I appreciate the effort of Sgt. Bowman in this case, and I commend the family for being so proactive and protective of their loved one. Crimes against the elderly are a bane to our society. Those who prey on our seniors’ citizens must be held accountable for their actions."

The suspect has been identified as 62-year-old Kenneth Wayne Kimball. He is facing charges of Exploitation of Elder Person, Identity Theft and Financial Transaction Card Fraud. The lengthy investigation began in September 2023.