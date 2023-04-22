Man arrested for stealing Kia in Clayton County

article

A man named Timothy Stinson was arrested Friday night by Clayton County Sheriff's Office's elite COBRA Unit.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a stolen Kia was spotted on Flat Shoals Road. The unit planned to box the driver in but Stinson noticed a unit behind him and took off.

Stinson reportedly drove at double the posted speed limit, passing vehicles in the center turn lane, during the purside. As the pursuit approached Phoenix Boulevard and Riverdale Road, Stinson allegedly drove into oncoming traffic at high speed.

THe unit performed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) on the driver's side of the vehicle, causing it to come to a stop on a grass shoulder.

The vehicle's occupants attempted to run away but the members of the COBRA Unit were able to catch them.

Stinson was placed under arrest.

The nationwide rash of thefts involving Kia and Hyundai cars have officials across the country calling for a recall. Attorneys general in 17 states have sent a letter to the federal government requesting the recall because the vehicles are so easy to steal.

However, Georgia's AG calls the request "completely backwards," saying it's not fair to punish the auto manufacturers.

Videos circulating on TIkTok show people how to start Kia and Hyundai models with a screwdriver and a USB cable.

PREVIOUS STORY: Kia and Hyundai vehicles still being stolen in Atlanta