Man arrested for smashing Buckhead Theatre glass doors

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Buckhead
FOX 5 Atlanta
Smashed glass at Buckhead Theatre. article

ATLANTA - A popular Atlanta venue will require some repairs after police said a drunk man smashed the glass out of on the front doors.

Police said a suspect is in custody for damage caused at Buckhead Theatre overnight or early Thursday morning. 

Investigators think the incident started with an argument at a nearby bar.

The next scheduled event at Buckhead Theatre was a concert by Local Natives. The venue hasn't said if events will be affected.