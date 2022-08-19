Man arrested for smashing Buckhead Theatre glass doors
ATLANTA - A popular Atlanta venue will require some repairs after police said a drunk man smashed the glass out of on the front doors.
Police said a suspect is in custody for damage caused at Buckhead Theatre overnight or early Thursday morning.
Investigators think the incident started with an argument at a nearby bar.
The next scheduled event at Buckhead Theatre was a concert by Local Natives. The venue hasn't said if events will be affected.