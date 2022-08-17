Man arrested for shooting man, vehicles along I-85 in Alabama, Georgia

article

An Alabama man was arrested for firing at vehicles while driving along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia on Wednesday. One person was injured.

Deputies in Troup County say they got a 911 call just before 8 a.m. from a man reporting his vehicle was shot up by a passing driver. He told deputies the gunman was driving an older white Cadillac and had continued driving north on the interstate. The man was not injured.

Alabama police in Auburn and Montgomery were working similar calls which happened a short time earlier. Auburn police say, in their case, a 45-year-old man was shot and flown by medics in critical condition to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery.

A multi-state BOLO was issued for the suspect’s vehicle and license plate. Police say the vehicle was eventually spotted by a camera later that afternoon near the courthouse in LaFayette, Alabama. Deputies performed a traffic stop just after 1:10 p.m. and took the driver into custody.

Law enforcement surround the vehicle near the courthouse in LaFayette, Alabama reportedly connected to a series of shootings along I-85 in Alabama and Georgia that injured at least one man on August 17, 2022. (Troup County Sheriff's Office)

Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery, was handed over to the Auburn Police Department. It is not clear what charges he faces in Alabama for those two shootings, but Troup County have filed charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and criminal damage in the first.

The cases remain under investigation.