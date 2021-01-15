Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested for Roswell rape

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Roswell
Police say the crime happened Sunday near some businesses on Mansell Road.

ROSWELL, Ga. - A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was walking down a Roswell road this weekend has been arrested.

Demarcus Jenkins, 39, was booked into the Fulton County jail on charges of felony rape and felony aggravated assault.

Jenkins was taken into custody around midnight early Monday morning after a 15-minute search, the Roswell Police Department said.

Investigators said a woman was walking down Mansell Road near Alpharetta Highway when she was approached by Jenkins in front of a nearby business. Police said Jenkins verbally and physically assaulted the victim.

A driver spotted the woman after and called 911, staying with her until help arrived.

She suffered significant visible injuries and was rushed to nearby hospital treatment.

Police said Jenkins and the victim did not know each other.

Jenkins was picked up about 15 minutes after the 911 call, police said.

