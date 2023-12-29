Man arrested for possible road rage shooting in Glynn County

article

A 21-year-old man has been arrested by the Glynn County Police Department in connection to a possible road rage shooting on Dec. 26.

According to GCPD, a family from Brunswick was traveling north on Highway 17 when two vehicles pulled out in front of their vehicle near the port area, leading to an abrupt break.

One vehicle drove quickly away, but a silver sedan pulled up beside the family's vehicle and someone began firing from inside the vehicle.

Both the man and woman were struck by bullets, although the bullet which struck the man did not penetrate. However, the man's wife was wounded in the neck and had to be treated.

Fortunately, the children in the vehicle were not injured.

On Dec. 29, police officers conducted a search at the home of Jalen Cook. They were able to discover evidence linked to the shooting and arrested Cook.

He now faces four counts of aggravated assault and one charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center. The investigation remains ongoing.