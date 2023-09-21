Man arrested for malice murder after body found in truck of burning car in Forest Park: Sheriff

article

A man was arrested in Gwinnett County a week after a body was found in the trunk of a burned-out car in Forest Park.

Forest Park police and firefighters found the body on Sept. 13 after putting on the car fire. Investigators found the body in the trunk of the car.

The identity of that person has not been released.

Warrants were taken out for Akiri Ursery-Nichols.

Akiri Ursery-Nichols (Clayton County Sheriffs Office)

Sheriff’s deputies from Clayton and Gwinnett counties were able to locate Ursery-Nichols within four hours of the warrant being issues and took him into custody without further incident.

Ursery-Nichols was booked into the Clayton County Jail on charges of malice murder, felony murder, and arson in the first-degree.

Details surrounding the fire and discovery of the body have not been released.