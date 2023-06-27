Man arrested for hitting pedestrian, driving from scene in Forsyth County

article

Forsyth County deputies arrested a man for a hit-and-run along Georgia 400 near the Dawson County line.

Deputies say Robert Collins struck Marvin Perez-Mendez, who was walking, around 7:45 a.m. on May 30, before he drove off.

According to an incident report, Collins left behind car parts that belonged to a late-1990s Toyota Avalon.

The documents say Perez-Mendez was drunk when he arrived at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

He had a broken foot, a gash on the back of his head, and a small brain bleed.

Collins was charged with hit-and-run resulting in serious injury.