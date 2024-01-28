Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested for firing shots during road rage incident in Coweta County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Coweta County
Ryan Richey

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A man driving a Ford Mustang was arrested for a road rage incident on Jan. 24 in Coweta County.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, they received a 911 call from a person who said someone had fired two shots at him during a road rage incident near North Highway 29 and Lake Hills. 

Newnan Police Department officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspected shooter's car and stopped the driver.

After speaking to the victim, deputies spoke to the suspect and retrieved a gun from the car. Ryan Richey was placed under arrest and is being charged with reckless conduct. 