Man arrested for deadly triple shooting at Sandy Springs apartment

Police in Sandy Springs said they have made an arrest in connection to the death of a triple shooting on Thursday morning that left two people dead and one person injured.

Jesus Alvarez de La Rosahas, 25, was arrested on Monday in Calhoun with the assistance of Gordon County Sheriff’s deputies, Georgia State Patrol trooper, and Calhoun police officers.

The shooting happened at the Eva Apartments located in the 700 block of Hammond Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday. Three people were found shot inside an apartment, police said. Two died from their injuries. Police identified them as 20-year-old Ariel Collazo from Norcross and 19-year-old Jerry Salazar from Sandy Springs.

Ariel Collazo (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

A third was rushed to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to recover. Police are withholding that victim’s name.

Jerry Salazar (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect was booked into Fulton County jail on charges of home invasion, murder, and aggravated assault among other charges.

