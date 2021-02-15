Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until TUE 11:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
4
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 3:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 5:00 AM EST, Clay County

Man arrested for deadly triple shooting at Sandy Springs apartment

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Sandy Springs
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Jesus Alvarez de La Rosahas (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Police in Sandy Springs said they have made an arrest in connection to the death of a triple shooting on Thursday morning that left two people dead and one person injured.

Jesus Alvarez de La Rosahas, 25, was arrested on Monday in Calhoun with the assistance of Gordon County Sheriff’s deputies, Georgia State Patrol trooper, and Calhoun police officers.

The shooting happened at the Eva Apartments located in the 700 block of Hammond Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday. Three people were found shot inside an apartment, police said. Two died from their injuries. Police identified them as 20-year-old Ariel Collazo from Norcross and 19-year-old Jerry Salazar from Sandy Springs.

Ariel Collazo (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

A third was rushed to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to recover. Police are withholding that victim’s name.

Jerry Salazar (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect was booked into Fulton County jail on charges of home invasion, murder, and aggravated assault among other charges.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.