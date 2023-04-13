Man arrested for child pornography charges following search warrant

article

Investigators in Hall County have arrested a 21-year-old Oakwood man for child pornography-related offenses on Tuesday.

Austin Michael Pope was charged with two felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for possessing and distributing the video through his Snapchat account.

Investigators say Pope transmitted a sexually-explicit video showing a child younger than 10 who was being abused by a man back in December.

No evidence was found Pope was producing videos or has harmed any child, investigators say.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children were tipped off in March sparking the investigation.

Pope remains in the Hall County Jail without bond as of Thursday evening.