Man arrested for 2022 Stone Mountain murder

A man wanted for murder was arrested during an eviction on Tuesday.

DeKalb County deputies were performing the eviction at a Stonecrest home, where a woman was living illegally. During the process, deputies recognized 19-year-old Atlanta resident Jamarcus Jones.

Jones is wanted for the shooting death of Joshua Reed on Dec. 26, 2022 at a Russwood Avenue residence in Stone Mountain.

No details about the motive behind the murder has been released.

Jones was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and murder.