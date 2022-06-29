Man fired shots at another man after pickup game at Norcross park, police say

article

A man was arrested for an early morning shooting during an early morning pickup game at a popular Norcross park on Tuesday.

Eddie Crocket, 24, of Norcross, was charged with two counts of terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, and reckless conduct.

Gwinnett County police said officers were called a little after 1 a.m. to Best Friend Park located at 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd. Investigators said two men got into an argument on the basketball court. When one man got into his car to leave, police said the other man fired at him, striking his car.

Investigators were able to get a good description of the man and pulled surveillance video. Police said they caught up with Crocket the next day leaving the Hometown Studios located at 6296 Jimmy Carter Blvd in Norcross. He was later identified as the shooter, police said.

A firearm, three magazines, and basketball shoes matching the description of those worn during the incident were found during the execution of a search warrant of Crocket’s hotel room.

He was booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center.