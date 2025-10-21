Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run Monday night in Marietta

article

The Brief Pedestrian struck and killed Monday night on Terrell Mill Road in Marietta. Police say driver Kuntae Green, 28, fled the scene but was later arrested. Green faces charges including felony hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license.



Cobb County police say they have arrested a Marietta man accused of fleeing the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Monday evening. The incident happened around 7:12 p.m. on Terrell Mill Road, just north of Bentley Road.

What we know:

Investigators say Roubins Francois, 36, of Marietta, was crossing the road outside a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a gray 2014 Ford Escape traveling south in the center turn lane. The driver did not stop after the collision. Francois was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police later identified the driver as 28-year-old Kuntae Green, also of Marietta. Officers found Green at his home and arrested him. He faces multiple charges, including felony hit-and-run, driving with a suspended license, and a center turn lane violation.

What you can do:

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.