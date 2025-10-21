Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run Monday night in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. - Cobb County police say they have arrested a Marietta man accused of fleeing the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Monday evening. The incident happened around 7:12 p.m. on Terrell Mill Road, just north of Bentley Road.
What we know:
Investigators say Roubins Francois, 36, of Marietta, was crossing the road outside a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a gray 2014 Ford Escape traveling south in the center turn lane. The driver did not stop after the collision. Francois was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.
Police later identified the driver as 28-year-old Kuntae Green, also of Marietta. Officers found Green at his home and arrested him. He faces multiple charges, including felony hit-and-run, driving with a suspended license, and a center turn lane violation.
What you can do:
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.