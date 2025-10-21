Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run Monday night in Marietta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 21, 2025 12:12pm EDT
Kuntae Green. Courtesy of Cobb County Police Department

    • Pedestrian struck and killed Monday night on Terrell Mill Road in Marietta.
    • Police say driver Kuntae Green, 28, fled the scene but was later arrested.
    • Green faces charges including felony hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license.

MARIETTA, Ga. - Cobb County police say they have arrested a Marietta man accused of fleeing the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Monday evening. The incident happened around 7:12 p.m. on Terrell Mill Road, just north of Bentley Road.

Investigators say Roubins Francois, 36, of Marietta, was crossing the road outside a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a gray 2014 Ford Escape traveling south in the center turn lane. The driver did not stop after the collision. Francois was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police later identified the driver as 28-year-old Kuntae Green, also of Marietta. Officers found Green at his home and arrested him. He faces multiple charges, including felony hit-and-run, driving with a suspended license, and a center turn lane violation.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

  • Information provided by Cobb County Police Department. 

