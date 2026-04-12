Man arrested in deadly northwest Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA - A 29-year-old man is accused of murder after a Saturday night shooting in northwest Atlanta.
What we know:
Xavier Postell was arrested on Sunday in connection with the fatal shooting on Allen Temple Ct NW.
Postell was taken to the Fulton County Jail and booked on a murder charge.
Atlanta police officers were called to reports of a person shot on Allen Temple Ct NW around 8:45 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to Grady Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the name of the man who died. Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and what led up to the violence.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Atlanta Police Department.