Man arrested in deadly northwest Atlanta shooting

The Brief Atlanta police arrested 29-year-old Xavier Postell on Sunday for a deadly shooting that happened the night before. Officers found a man shot on Allen Temple Court NW around 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Postell is now being held at the Fulton County Jail on a murder charge.



A 29-year-old man is accused of murder after a Saturday night shooting in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Xavier Postell was arrested on Sunday in connection with the fatal shooting on Allen Temple Ct NW.

Postell was taken to the Fulton County Jail and booked on a murder charge.

Atlanta police officers were called to reports of a person shot on Allen Temple Ct NW around 8:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to Grady Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the man who died. Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and what led up to the violence.