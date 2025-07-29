Expand / Collapse search
Man arrested in connection with body found in burning car in Ellenwood

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 29, 2025 12:15pm EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Marcus Overstreet. Photo courtesy of DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • Marcus Overstreet, 42, was arrested on July 22 in Union City for the alleged murder of Mario Culver, whose body was found in a burning car in Ellenwood in December 2024.
    • Overstreet faces multiple charges, including malice murder, assault, battery, and several outstanding warrants in Fulton County for murder, armed robbery, and weapons violations.
    • He was treated for injuries after trying to escape through a broken window and is now being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the December 2024 discovery of a man’s body in a burning vehicle in Ellenwood. 

PREVIOUS STORY: Body found in burning car had multiple gunshot wounds, Atlanta police say

The victim was later identified as 36-year-old Mario Culver of Lithonia.

What we know:

Marcus Overstreet, 42, of Atlanta, was taken into custody on July 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit with assistance from the U.S. Marshals and South Fulton Police SWAT. He was found at an apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road in Union City.

What they're saying:

Overstreet is accused of malice murder in the shooting death of 36-year-old Mario Culver of Lithonia. Culver’s body was discovered inside a burning car on Wilson Avenue in Atlanta on Dec. 22, 2024. According to authorities, the incident happened in Ellenwood before the car was set on fire.

In addition to the murder charge, Overstreet faces prior misdemeanor charges for family violence-related simple assault and battery stemming from two incidents in October and November 2024 at a residence in Ellenwood.

Officials say he also has multiple outstanding warrants in Fulton County, including charges of murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

During his arrest, Overstreet sustained injuries from a broken window as he attempted to evade law enforcement. He was treated at the scene before being booked into the DeKalb County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. 

