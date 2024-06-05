Man arrested after touching child in Forsyth County library, sheriff's office says

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for touching a pre-teen child at a library in Forsyth County, according to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

At about 3 p.m. June 4, deputies were dispatched to the Post Road Library in response to an assault.

Detectives met with the victim’s mother, who reported that another library patron had witnessed an adult man inappropriately touching her pre-teen child while the child was looking at books in the children’s section of the library. The victim’s mother reported the incident to the facility supervisor.

The library supervisor collaborated with detectives to review video footage and identify both the suspect and the vehicle he was driving. Police took 29-year-old Akshay Kumar Singh into custody within three and a half hours without incident. He was charged with child molestation and sexual battery against a child.

"Without the quick actions of the library supervisor and the witness to the crime, this predator may not have been identified as quickly and taken into custody within 3.5 hours," said Sheriff Freeman. "It is partnerships like these that keep our children and our citizens safe. This type of crime is not tolerated by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office or the citizens of Forsyth County. We are working closely with our District Attorney’s office to see this offender held accountable for his actions and appreciate their immediate action as well."

At this time, the Sheriff's Office is not releasing a mug shot since they believe there may be other victims and they do not want to taint a photo lineup.