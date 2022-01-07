Man arrested after high-speed chase in Coweta County on New Year's Eve

Deputies in Coweta County said they arrested a man following a high-speed chase with less than two hours to go to the New Year.

Trevin Lee Nicholas, 26, was charged with narcotics possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, fleeing from police, reckless driving, and other traffic infractions.

DEKALB POLICE SEES 63% DROP IN VIOLENT CRIME NEAR TWO GAS STATIONS WITH HISTORY OF HOMICIDES

Deputies said around 10:30 p.m. they spotted Nicholas speeding in his 2018 Mercedes-Benz C heading southbound on Interstate 85 near mile marker 53. He was doing 94 in a 70 mph zone, deputies said. Investigators said the registration on the car also came back as being suspended.

Nicholas sped off when deputies said they tried to pull him over. With speeds reaching up to 145 mph, deputies said he began weaving in and out of traffic. Eventually, deputies said they performed a PIT maneuver to stop him. The sheriff’s office released the video of the chase to FOX 5.

Deputies said they found more than a hundred pills, several ounces of marijuana, a digital scale, a grinder, nearly $800 in cash, and a loaded 9mm handgun with two extra magazines.

His passenger, whose name was not released, was also charged with similar drug-related charges.

Both were booked into the Coweta County jail.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____