DeKalb police sees 63% drop in violent crime near two gas stations with history of homicides

Officers are working around the clock after a spike in violent crime at two busy gas stations.

DeKalb County police met with frustrated residents to assure them of their safety plans after two men were killed in that corridor back to back last month.

DeKalb County Police said they're putting a lot of their resources in the area along Redan and South Hairston roads to address the violent crime.

"Our officers are still working very diligently in that area," Maj. RC Hughes explained.

Police say between January and May 2021, they saw a spike in crime: 14 aggravated assaults, eight robberies, and two murders: one at this chevron, the other at the BP across the street.

That led to the department creating two operations to combat this problem.

"We reduced violent crime about 63 percent," Maj. Craig Medlin detailed.

He went on to say that they met with business owners, some of whom update their cameras, and added on loitering signs.

He explained that undercover officers conducted surveillance and the county's code enforcement office worked alongside them.

"Since this safety plan began, which we're still conducting, on a daily basis, we've seen a great reduction of serious incidents in this area," Maj. Hughes explained.

But, unfortunately, the year ended with two more men shot dead just days apart at the same gas stations…and two more aggravated assaults.

People in this community said shootings, drugs, loitering, public intoxication, panhandling, and littering have frustrated them for years.

"Between that Chevron and the BP, it's been about 10 plus murders," resident Deborah Berry said. "I can go back two, three, four, five years. I can show consecutive murders each year at both of those gas stations."

"It's a great accomplishment that the numbers are down by 60 percent," Lance Hammonds said.

He went on to ask "do we feel safe in that area? I'll just leave you with that as the ultimate goal. Do we feel safe in that area?"

As police continue working to make this community feel safe, the department’s top cop Chief Mirtha Ramos said another initiative they’re working on right now is trying to crack down on loitering which she says leads to violence.

"The businesses will be able to sign up and authorize us as law enforcement to enforce loitering on private property," the chief explained. "As Major Hughes said that's not something we can arbitrarily do. We do need to respect people's rights and we can't go on to a property and enforce something that's not enforceable."

Of those four homicides, police said only one of the cases from May is still open.

