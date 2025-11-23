Man arrested after firing gun near busy Cobb County intersection
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was arrested in Cobb County after opening fire at a busy intersection on Cumberland Parkway, police said.
What we know:
The Cobb County Police Department said officers responded to the 2400 block of Cumberland Parkway around 2:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of gunfire. The area is near a Publix and Home Depot.
When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be the shooter and took him into custody.
Officers at the scene told FOX 5’s Scott Simpson they believe the man was firing toward the road from the side of the street where the Publix is located.
No one was injured, according to police.
What we don't know:
Officers have not released a motive or the name of the suspect.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Cobb County Police Department and FOX 5's Scott Simpson on scene.