Man accused of stealing checks from American Cancer Society

Atlanta police want to find a man they say stole from the American Cancer Society.

The theft happened on the afternoon of May 7 at the organization's office on the 200 block of Peachtree Street, officials say.

According to employees, the man stole multiple checks from the American Cancer Society's mailbox at the location.

Investigators shared surveillance footage of the man, who was wearing a gray hoodie with dark-colored pants and black and white sunglasses.

(Crime Stoppers Atlanta)

If you have any information that could help identify the man, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.