Man accused of shooting kids 6, 7 with BB gun for 'making too much noise'

A Gwinnett County man is behind bars after allegedly firing a BB gun at two children.

The children were playing near his home, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Margate Court near Lawrenceville on March 24 following reports of a disturbance involving a firearm.

Police said 48-year-old Mr. Shihchen Chou discharged a BB gun, striking two children — ages 6 and 7 — with the projectiles.

Investigators reported that Chou told authorities the children were "making too much noise and riding their bikes on his yard."

The injuries sustained by the children were not critical, according to the police.

Chou was arrested at the scene and charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree cruelty to children and aggravated assault. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of battery.

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed whether they recovered the BB gun.

It is unclear whether Chou has retained legal representation.

The date of his next court appearance has not been announced.