Man accused of stealing MacBooks from Best Buy
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police need help identifying a man accused of stealing laptops from a Henry County store.
According to the Henry County Police Department, a man went into the Best Buy on Jonesboro Road on Dec. 3 and allegedly stole five Apple MacBooks.
Police shared several surveillance images in hopes of someone recognizing the suspected thief.
The suspect left the store in a black Toyota Corolla with black rims.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 770-957-9121.