Man accused of stealing MacBooks from Best Buy

Police need help identifying a man accused of stealing laptops from a Henry County store.

According to the Henry County Police Department, a man went into the Best Buy on Jonesboro Road on Dec. 3 and allegedly stole five Apple MacBooks.

Police shared several surveillance images in hopes of someone recognizing the suspected thief.

The suspect left the store in a black Toyota Corolla with black rims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 770-957-9121.