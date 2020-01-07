Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of stealing MacBooks from Best Buy

Published 
Henry County
FOX 5 Atlanta

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police need help identifying a man accused of stealing laptops from a Henry County store. 

According to the Henry County Police Department, a man went into the Best Buy on Jonesboro Road on Dec. 3 and allegedly stole five Apple MacBooks. 

Police shared several surveillance images in hopes of someone recognizing the suspected thief. 

The suspect left the store in a black Toyota Corolla with black rims. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 770-957-9121. 