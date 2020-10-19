Man accused of exposing, pleasuring himself in front of teens

article

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who they say exposed his genitals at an area restaurant and appeared to masturbate while looking at a group of teenage girls who were studying at a nearby table.

The incident occurred on September 29, but was not reported to police until October 5.

The 14-year old victim reported that she was studying at a table at Panera Bread, located on Walnut Avenue with a group of her friends when she noticed the suspect sitting at a nearby table. She said that he was “acting creepy” and appeared to be taking pictures or video of the group with his phone. She then noticed that the suspect’s shorts were pulled up and his penis was exposed and that he appeared to be pleasuring himself. The victim told police that she did not draw attention to the man because she didn’t want to alarm her friends, but she did record him with her phone.

The suspect is described as a heavyset white male with short dark hair parted on the left side who wore eyeglasses. He also wore a black polo shirt and a black jacket with shorts.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to please contact Detective Aaron Simpson at 706-278-9085, extension 9-253.