Police: Man abandoned kittens at Georgia Dunkin Donuts

Police in Hiram, Georgia are looking for a man accused of abandoning multiple kittens outside a local Dunkin Donuts.

Officials say on Dec. 31, the man was seen leaving a pet carrier with four kittens outside the coffee company's location on the 4400 block of Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway.

Investigators say the kittens appeared to be well taken care of and were turned over to animal control.

The Hiram Police Department shared a photo of the man and the four little kittens in the hopes that someone can recognize them.

(Hiram Police Department)

Police believe the man drove a newer model Ford Mustang also seen on surveillance footage.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Hiram Police Department at 770-943-3087 x 2011.