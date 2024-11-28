Man, 75, reported missing in DeKalb County

article

The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public's help locating Walter Daniels.

Daniels, 75, was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 27, leaving the 3000 block of Moreland Avenue on foot.

He is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 205 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing blue scrub pants, a green scrub top, and no shoes. if you see him, call SVU at 770-724-7710.