Male in critical condition after shooting on Cascade Avenue SW

Atlanta police responded to a shots fired call early Sunday morning in the 700 block of Cascade Avenue SW, where they were informed of a male who had been shot. However, upon their arrival, no gunshot victim was found at the scene.

It was later discovered that the victim had been transported to the hospital via private transport. The male was reported to be in critical condition.

Detectives with the Aggravated Assault unit are investigating the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. As of now, the investigation is ongoing.

It is important to note that the above information is preliminary in nature and may change as the investigation progresses and new information comes to light. Check back for updates.